BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan Dismisses Kavitha's Allegations as Baseless

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Dasoju Sravan has dismissed allegations made by K Kavitha against BRS leaders as 'irrational and baseless.' Kavitha accused the leaders of conspiring against KCR over the Kaleshwaram project, leading to her suspension. Sravan emphasized the unity and strength of the BRS amidst challenges.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Dasoju Sravan has harshly criticized the recent allegations made by K Kavitha against prominent BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. Kavitha, reacting to the Telangana government's call for a CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project, suggested that these leaders were tarnishing KCR's image, accusing them of conspiracy. Following her controversial remarks, Kavitha faced suspension from the party and resigned from her MLC position.

In a conversation with ANI, Dasoju Sravan dismissed Kavitha's accusations as unfounded and questioned her rationale behind such statements. Sravan highlighted that by voicing these allegations, Kavitha inadvertently targets K. Chandrashekar Rao, the party's chief, as well. He defended Harish Rao, emphasizing his pivotal role within BRS, referring to him as the party's 'backbone'.

Sravan praised Harish Rao's recent contributions, particularly during the assembly meeting, where he protected KCR's role in the Kaleshwaram project and critiqued the Ghose committee report. He urged Kavitha to rally behind BRS and KCR amidst growing opposition from BJP and Congress, rather than joining adversarial forces. Sravan reiterated that despite internal conflicts, the BRS would emerge stronger from this ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

