Odisha: Elephant poacher held after evading authorities for 18 months

In 2023, forest officials found the carcass of an elephant with its tusks removed in Talabandha wildlife range of Similipal Tiger Reserve STR.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:08 IST
Police and forest officials in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in elephant poaching and illegal tusk trade in Similipal National Park Range in November 2023, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Jogeswar Dehuri (28) from Thakurgoda village under Jashipur police station, was arrested from his residence on Thursday after evading authorities for 18 months.

So far, 22 accused have been arrested in this case and one person is still at large. In 2023, forest officials found the carcass of an elephant with its tusks removed in Talabandha wildlife range of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR). The dead elephant, aged around 40 years, died of bullet injuries and poachers had its tusks removed.

