Milma Sets Record Sales During Onam Festival
Milma, under KCMMF, achieved record sales during Kerala's Onam season, surpassing previous years' figures. Milk and curd sales increased by around five percent, and ghee sales soared by 30 percent. Milma's successful preparations and supply chain management have further cemented its position as a market leader in the dairy sector.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation's brand Milma achieved unprecedented sales during this year's Onam festival. Surpassing last year's figures, Milma recorded significant increases in milk, curd, and ghee sales, attributing the success to meticulous supply chain management.
On Uthradam day, which marks the start of Onam festivities, Milma outlets reported sales of 38,03,388 litres of milk and 3,97,672 kg of curd. These numbers reflect an upward trend from last year's sales during the same period, the cooperative announced in its recent release.
Chairman K S Mani highlighted efforts to meet the high demand, including supplying six lakh kits containing 50-ml ghee packs through Supplyco, and noted the popularity of their ready-to-eat payasam kits.
- READ MORE ON:
- Milma
- Onam
- Kerala
- dairy products
- KCMMF
- milk sales
- curd sales
- ghee sales
- supply chain
- festive season