Milma Sets Record Sales During Onam Festival

The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation's brand Milma achieved unprecedented sales during this year's Onam festival. Surpassing last year's figures, Milma recorded significant increases in milk, curd, and ghee sales, attributing the success to meticulous supply chain management.

On Uthradam day, which marks the start of Onam festivities, Milma outlets reported sales of 38,03,388 litres of milk and 3,97,672 kg of curd. These numbers reflect an upward trend from last year's sales during the same period, the cooperative announced in its recent release.

Chairman K S Mani highlighted efforts to meet the high demand, including supplying six lakh kits containing 50-ml ghee packs through Supplyco, and noted the popularity of their ready-to-eat payasam kits.