Outrage and Accusations Over Hazratbal Shrine Vandalism
The vandalism of a stone plaque bearing the national emblem at Jammu and Kashmir's Hazratbal Shrine has sparked outrage. BJP leader Dr Darakshan Andrabi condemned the act, calling it a terrorist attack by political opponents. The incident highlights tensions over religious and national symbols in the region.
- Country:
- India
A recent act of vandalism at the Assari Sharief Hazratbal Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has drawn widespread condemnation, with BJP leader Dr Darakshan Andrabi labeling it as 'very unfortunate.' The incident involved a mob defacing a stone plaque that bore the national emblem, capturing widespread attention through a viral video.
Dr Andrabi described the vandalism as a 'terrorist attack' orchestrated by political adversaries. She revealed that a Waqf Board administrator present at the scene narrowly escaped harm. 'The mob not only insulted the national emblem but also tarnished the dignity of the dargah,' Andrabi said, advocating for the culprits to face a lifelong ban from the shrine and legal action.
Amidst calls for action by political leaders such as the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, who condemned the act, another layer of controversy emerged. National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq criticized Andrabi, arguing that installing a plaque inside a dargah contradicts religious beliefs, further fueling the heated debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
