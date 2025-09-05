Honoring Excellence: UP CM Awards 81 Teachers on Teachers' Day
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recognized 81 teachers for their significant contributions at the State Teacher Award ceremony in Lucknow. Innovations in education were highlighted with the release of new educational materials and digital platforms. Additionally, smart classes were inaugurated, and tablets distributed to enhance learning experiences.
- Country:
- India
In a grand celebration of educational excellence, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored 81 teachers from both basic and secondary education sectors during the State Teacher Award ceremony at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium, Lucknow, as reported by an official release.
The event featured the unveiling of the 'Gullak' story collection, 'Bal Vatika' handbook, and the 'Udgam' educational innovations booklet, accompanied by the launch of the Udgam digital platform. These initiatives are designed to make learning more engaging while emphasizing the importance of moral and human values in education.
The ceremony included a showcase of a short film highlighting the summer camp and tree plantation projects by the education departments. Chief Minister Adityanath also presented cash prizes, citations, and traditional honors to distinguished teachers, underscoring the government's commitment to educational innovation and excellence.
