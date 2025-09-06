President Vladimir Putin has called on Russia's aerospace industry experts to accelerate the development of booster rocket engines, aiming to cement the nation's status as a leader in space technology. This statement followed his recent visits to China and Vladivostok.

During his tour of the Kuznetsov design bureau in Samara, Putin emphasized the need to upgrade production capabilities to meet both domestic and international demands. Despite Western sanctions, Russia has successfully innovated in energy engine production.

Putin highlighted the significance of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline and the PD-26 aircraft engine as key projects, crucial for military and civil aviation advancements, and for strengthening Russia's energy exports, especially to China.