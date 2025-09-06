Left Menu

Putin Advocates Aerospace Advancements amidst Global Sanctions

President Putin has urged leaders within Russia's aerospace industry to focus on booster rocket engines and capitalize on their longstanding expertise. He emphasized the importance of driving innovation despite global sanctions, underscoring projects like the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline and the PD-26 aircraft engine development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 05:38 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 05:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Vladimir Putin has called on Russia's aerospace industry experts to accelerate the development of booster rocket engines, aiming to cement the nation's status as a leader in space technology. This statement followed his recent visits to China and Vladivostok.

During his tour of the Kuznetsov design bureau in Samara, Putin emphasized the need to upgrade production capabilities to meet both domestic and international demands. Despite Western sanctions, Russia has successfully innovated in energy engine production.

Putin highlighted the significance of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline and the PD-26 aircraft engine as key projects, crucial for military and civil aviation advancements, and for strengthening Russia's energy exports, especially to China.

