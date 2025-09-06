Left Menu

Unity in Adversity: A Tale of Harmony from Jammu and Kashmir

In Bani, Kathua district, a Hindu family showcased communal harmony by sheltering their Muslim neighbors after recent floods in Jammu and Kashmir. Subash helped Javaid Ahmed and his family by providing them a home. This act highlighted resilience and unity amidst the devastating rains.

In the wake of recent devastating floods in Jammu and Kashmir, a touching narrative of communal harmony emerged from the Bani area in Kathua district. A local Hindu family extended their hospitality by providing shelter to their Muslim neighbors, who lost their home in the disaster.

Subash, stepping forward with empathy, welcomed Javaid Ahmed and his family—including two blind children—into his home after their house was damaged by a flash flood on August 28. Ahmed shared that they received support solely from Subash, who accommodated them in two rooms, embodying the spirit of kinship and humanity.

Local MLA Rameshwar Singh praised this noble gesture, emphasizing it as a testament to Jammu and Kashmir's enduring unity. Meanwhile, the government ramps up relief measures for flood-affected regions, as stories like these illustrate the strength and solidarity of local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

