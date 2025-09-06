Left Menu

IndiGo's Flight Dilemma: Safety Protocols and Passenger Conduct at Forefront

An IndiGo flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi returned to Kochi due to a technical issue, ensuring safety of passengers. An alternative plane was arranged. Another incident involved a passenger's unruly behavior on a Delhi-Kolkata flight, highlighting IndiGo's strong stance against disruptive behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident underscoring air travel safety, an IndiGo flight en route from Kochi to Abu Dhabi was forced to return to Cochin International Airport on Saturday due to the detection of a technical issue mid-flight. An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the safe landing of all passengers and crew. An alternative aircraft was arranged to complete the journey, ensuring minimal inconvenience.

The airline reported that flight 6E 1403 experienced a technical problem on September 6, 2025. Pilots, prioritizing safety, decided to return to Kochi. While the aircraft undergoes necessary maintenance checks, passengers were swiftly redirected onto another plane to continue their journey to Abu Dhabi.

In another development, IndiGo faced an incident of disruptive passenger behavior on a Delhi-Kolkata flight earlier this month. A passenger, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, was deemed unruly for misbehaving with the cabin crew and causing disturbance. IndiGo reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards such conduct, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining a respectful environment for all aboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

