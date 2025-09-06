Left Menu

Tensions Rise as U.S. Immigration Raid Targets South Korean Workers

South Korean leaders are scrambling to respond after a major U.S. immigration raid at a Hyundai Motor car battery factory led to the arrest of over 300 Korean citizens. This unprecedented raid exacerbates tensions over trade between the Trump administration and Seoul, highlighting ongoing geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:32 IST
The South Korean government is intensively addressing the fallout from a U.S. immigration sweep that resulted in the arrest of over 300 Korean citizens at a Hyundai Motor car battery plant in Georgia. President Lee Jae Myung has ordered prompt action, and Foreign Minister Cho Hyun conveyed the government's readiness to engage with U.S. officials.

The arrest, described as the largest single-site enforcement by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, reflects the Trump administration's intensified crackdown on immigration. The massive raid, detaining around 475 workers, including many South Koreans, raises diplomatic concerns amid ongoing trade negotiations between the allied nations.

The incident compounds trade tensions, with $350 billion of South Korean investment in the U.S. on the line. In response, LG Energy Solution has restricted employee travel to the U.S., illustrating the broader implications for multi-national business operations amid tightening immigration policies.

