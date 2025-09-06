Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Provides Relief to Farmers Hit by Calamities

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh conducted a virtual meeting with farmers impacted by natural disasters, offering Rs 20.6 crore in relief to 17,500 farmers across 11 districts. Emphasizing quick response and farmer welfare, Yadav highlighted ongoing government support, with a total of Rs 188.52 crore disbursed this year.

Madhya Pradesh CM Provides Relief to Farmers Hit by Calamities
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged in a virtual dialogue with farmers on Saturday, addressing those adversely affected by excessive rainfall and floods. During the session, he announced the disbursement of Rs 20.6 crore in relief to 17,500 farmers spanning 11 districts, underscoring the state's commitment to prioritize farmers' welfare through sensitive governance and timely aid.

CM Yadav reiterated the administration's duty to support farmers during crises. Reflecting on his visits amid heavy rains, he acknowledged the partial relief that financial assistance provides but emphasized the government's shared commitment to alleviating farmers' hardships. Yadav highlighted the steady trust farmers have in the BJP-led government, attributing their confidence to the prompt and substantial support rendered by the state.

The Chief Minister recalled a previous allocation of Rs 30 crore on August 8 and reported that a total of Rs 188.52 crore in financial assistance has been extended in the fiscal year 2025-26. He assured farmers of the government's steadfast presence in times of difficulty, linking their well-being to the state's strength and the administration's credibility. Yadav encouraged farmers to resume their work with vigor, expressing optimism that any crop losses from the rains would be recuperated in subsequent harvests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

