Swift Action Promised for Disaster-Hit Uttarakhand Villages

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has pledged rapid response efforts to aid Pausari village and surrounding regions severely impacted by recent disasters. The state government prioritizes key infrastructure restoration including bridges and roads, alongside addressing disrupted electricity and water supplies. Plans for necessary displacement measures are also underway.

Speaking to the press, CM Dhami highlighted that every district in the state has suffered considerable damage. Post-assessment, the government aims to execute timely interventions with a focus on swift recovery. In Kapkot, Bageshwar district, CM Dhami inspected ongoing relief work, promising affected families comprehensive state support.

On social media, CM Dhami reassured affected residents that relief efforts would be diligent and inclusive. He instructed officials to ensure a transparent, timely rehabilitation process and stressed the importance of swift delivery of relief materials. The local administration, led by MLA Suresh Garia, is actively engaged with disaster-struck communities to meet their needs.

During recent inspection tours in Haridwar district, CM Dhami interacted with flood-affected residents, assuring them of essential supplies. He confirmed plans to elevate roads in flood-prone areas and undertake relocation efforts. The administration remains vigilant, coordinating closely with local agencies to ensure comprehensive disaster response.