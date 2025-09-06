Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Bank's Dividend Boost: A Testament to Economic Resilience

Jammu and Kashmir Bank CEO Amitava Chatterjee presented dividend cheques totaling Rs 130.77 crore to the Union Territory administration for the financial year 2024-25. This payout highlights the bank's financial strength following significant turnaround from losses to profit. The bank aims to enhance financial inclusion and support small enterprises.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank's CEO, Amitava Chatterjee, has handed over dividend cheques amounting to Rs 130.77 crore to the Union Territory administration, underscoring the institution's financial robustness.

The cheques were presented after the bank approved a 215 percent dividend during its 87th Annual General Meeting, demonstrating its pivotal economic role in the region.

Under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's leadership, the administration witnessed the bank's impressive recovery from a loss of Rs 1,139 crore in 2019-20 to a profit of Rs 1,700 crore in 2023-24. The bank is committed to financial inclusion and supporting micro-enterprises.

