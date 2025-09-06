Air Marshal Dixit's Strategic Visit Bolsters Defence Synergy

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, embarked on a pivotal three-day visit to the Eastern Sector to evaluate the operational readiness of India's defence forces. A highlight of his visit was a sortie in a Rafale trainer aircraft at Air Force Station Hashimara, showcasing the enhanced capabilities of India's air power.

The Ministry of Defence revealed that Air Marshal Dixit reviewed state-of-the-art facilities developed for the Rafale fleet, including an advanced simulator complex. This inspection follows Operation Sindoor, providing vital insights into the combat readiness and infrastructure support of India's frontline fighter fleet. The visit emphasized the continuous commitment to peak preparedness and operational synergy.

Earlier, on August 28, Air Marshal Dixit engaged in significant discussions with defense leaders from Vietnam, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. These multilateral meetings focused on expanding defence cooperation, advancing maritime collaborations, and exploring new areas of partnership. Through these engagements, there was a reaffirmed commitment to strategic dialogue and cooperation for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

