Milkfed's Mission: A Lifeline to Punjab's Flood-Stricken Dairy Farmers

Punjab Milkfed has requested a Rs 50 crore grant from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to support the distribution of cattle feed in flood-impacted districts, according to officials.

The state's cooperative has launched a two-pronged approach, focusing on both the sustenance of dairy farmers and livestock and the continued provision of milk and essential foods to affected residents, officials report.

Financial Commissioner (Cooperation) Sumer Gurjar emphasized that these efforts go beyond mere relief, representing a commitment to the people of Punjab. He highlighted the transportation challenges faced by dairy farmers, including flooded routes, which have hampered the movement of milk, leading to financial distress. Despite the logistical hurdles, the use of boats and makeshift carriers has facilitated the continuous procurement of raw milk from inundated areas.