Baby Sold Due to Poverty Rescued by Jharkhand Police

A month-old baby boy was sold by his parents in Jharkhand for Rs 50,000 due to poverty. The child was rescued by police following intervention from Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The destitute family, struggling without Aadhaar or ration cards, are now receiving local aid and government support.

In a shocking incident highlighting the depths of poverty, a month-old baby boy was allegedly sold by his parents for Rs 50,000. However, the child was rescued by Jharkhand Police on Sunday, spurred into action by Chief Minister Hemant Soren's directive.

The parents, hailing from the Lesliganj area of Palamu district, had sold their son out of sheer desperation, unable to afford basic necessities or medical treatment. The district administration, upon discovering the family's plight, provided food supplies and sought to enrol them in welfare programs.

The baby, sold to a couple from a nearby village who then took him to Latehar district, was traced and rescued. The family, lacking necessary identification, had been ineligible for government aid, further exacerbating their dire situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

