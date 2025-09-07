Left Menu

OPEC+ Nations Agree to Increase Oil Output

During a meeting on Sunday, eight OPEC+ countries decided to increase oil production by 137,000 barrels per day starting October. This decision, confirmed by two OPEC+ sources to Reuters, aims to respond to global oil demand and stabilize market conditions.

Eight OPEC+ countries convened on Sunday and reached a consensus to boost oil production by 137,000 barrels per day in October.

This agreement was disclosed to Reuters by two sources privy to the meeting discussions.

The decision is poised to address the rising global demand for oil and contribute to the stabilization of market conditions.

