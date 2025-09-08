China's CSCI Pengyuan Assigns AAA Rating to Gazprom Amid Sanctions
Chinese rating agency CSCI Pengyuan has assigned a domestic AAA rating to Gazprom despite U.S. sanctions. This decision comes as China considers reopening its bond market to Russian energy firms like Gazprom, reflecting the strategic geopolitical ties between Russia and China.
In a significant move, Chinese rating agency CSCI Pengyuan assigned a prestigious AAA rating to Russian energy giant Gazprom on Friday. This decision comes amid ongoing sanctions from the United States, underscoring the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.
The highly rated Gazprom serves as a cornerstone in both Russia's and the global energy market, highlighted by its strategic importance and strong business profile. The Chinese rating agency's decision coincided with developments in Russian-Chinese energy collaboration, including the potential reopening of China's bond market to major Russian energy players.
This announcement follows a period of intensified cooperation between Russia and China, marked by President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to Beijing. Despite facing high geopolitical risks and declining export revenues due to Western sanctions, Gazprom's leading position remains intact. The company's involvement in the burgeoning Power of Siberia 2 pipeline further cements its pivotal role in the evolving energy landscape.
