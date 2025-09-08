Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Great Nicobar Island Project

Rahul Gandhi shares Sonia Gandhi's article criticizing India's Great Nicobar Island Project. Concerns raised over tribal rights, legal bypasses, and environmental threats posed by the Rs 72000 crore endeavor involving a transhipment port, international airport, and township, potentially displacing indigenous communities like the Nicobarese and Shompen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 10:46 IST
Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has highlighted Sonia Gandhi's concerns regarding the Great Nicobar Island Project. Sharing her article on social media, he pointed out the injustices meted out to the Nicobar people and the ecosystem due to this government initiative.

The project, aimed at strategic development, includes plans for a transhipment port, international airport, energy plant, and township. However, in The Hindu, Sonia Gandhi expressed her apprehensions, stating that the project threatens the rare flora and fauna of Nicobar, besides ignoring the island's vulnerability to natural disasters.

With a hefty budget of Rs 72000 crore, Sonia Gandhi argued that it risks permanently displacing indigenous communities like the Nicobarese, who have already faced evacuation during the 2004 tsunami. Additionally, the Shompen people's territory is at risk, with relevant authorities allegedly bypassed in the decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

