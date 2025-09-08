Russian Forces Launch Assault on Kyiv's Energy Infrastructure

On Monday, Russian forces launched an assault on a thermal power generation facility situated in the Kyiv region, according to Ukraine's energy ministry.

The ministry accused the attackers of aiming to exacerbate the hardships faced by Ukraine's peaceful population by targeting essential infrastructure. This attack threatens to leave countless homes, hospitals, kindergartens, and schools without light and heat.

In response, rescuers and energy specialists are currently deployed on-site, working diligently to manage the aftermath of the strike and restore essential services to the affected areas.