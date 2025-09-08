Left Menu

Russian Forces Launch Assault on Kyiv's Energy Infrastructure

Russian forces attacked a thermal power plant in Kyiv to disrupt power and heat supply. Ukraine's energy ministry condemns the attack, highlighting its impact on civilians. Rescuers and energy specialists are on-site addressing the damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-09-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 10:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

On Monday, Russian forces launched an assault on a thermal power generation facility situated in the Kyiv region, according to Ukraine's energy ministry.

The ministry accused the attackers of aiming to exacerbate the hardships faced by Ukraine's peaceful population by targeting essential infrastructure. This attack threatens to leave countless homes, hospitals, kindergartens, and schools without light and heat.

In response, rescuers and energy specialists are currently deployed on-site, working diligently to manage the aftermath of the strike and restore essential services to the affected areas.

