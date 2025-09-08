Left Menu

BSF's Vigilance Thwarts Smuggling Attempts Along Pakistani Border

The BSF has intercepted several smuggling operations along the Indo-Pakistan border, seizing drugs, weapons, and drones. Recent operations led to the arrest of multiple smugglers in Punjab while thwarting narco-terror activities promoted by Pakistani networks, showcasing the BSF's relentless efforts in safeguarding national security.

A file photo of BSF personnel at International border in Jammu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) continues to demonstrate vigilance by intercepting a Pakistani intruder in the RS Pura sector of Jammu, as confirmed on Monday. Details on this operation are still emerging.

In a series of operations targeting narco-terror networks, BSF Punjab coordinated efforts leading to the apprehension of five individuals and the seizing of pistols, heroin, and a drone along the Punjab border. Thanks to intelligence inputs, BSF and ANTF Amritsar detained a smuggler near Chabbal in Tarn Taran, confiscating 504 grams of heroin, a mobile phone, and a motorcycle.

Further actions in Sur Singh Market, also in Tarn Taran, resulted in the arrest of four more individuals. The joint team seized 5.032 kilograms of heroin, two pistols, a Scorpio vehicle, four mobiles, two motorcycles, and ₹1000 in cash. During nighttime operations, BSF troops intercepted a drone near Ranian, conducting a search to seize a DJI Air 3 drone carrying pistol parts. Another operation in Tarn Taran uncovered additional pistol parts in fields near Wan village. The BSF Punjab emphasized that these operations highlight their unwavering dedication to disrupting Pakistan-backed narco-terror activities.

