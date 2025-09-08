Gold and Silver Retreat from Record Highs Amid Global Uncertainties
Gold and silver prices have retreated from their record highs as investors book profits amid a weak trend in international markets. China's central bank increased its gold holdings for the 10th consecutive month, and the US exemption of gold from tariffs is expected to bolster demand.
- Country:
- India
Gold prices fell by Rs 606 to Rs 1,07,122 per 10 grams in the domestic futures market due to profit booking and a weak global trend. After reaching a lifetime high late last week, both gold and silver have seen a decline, with investors responding to international market conditions.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for both October and December deliveries showed significant declines, while in the spot market, bullion prices inched higher, touching new heights in the national capital as reported by the All India Sarafa Association.
Global factors also played a role, with the US potentially cutting interest rates and China's central bank increasing gold holdings. The People's Bank of China continued its diversification from the US dollar by adding to its reserves for a 10th consecutive month, while market analysts predict further potential rallies if economic uncertainties continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Resilience Amid US Tariffs and GST Reforms
UPDATE 1-India plans relief package for exporters hit by US tariffs
CAIT's Swadeshi Drive: Boosting Local Economy Amid US Tariffs
UBS CEO Ermotti says he is worried about economic impact of US tariffs
Tiruppur's Textile Turmoil: DMK Challenges Centre Over US Tariffs