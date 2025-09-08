Left Menu

Assam Pays Grand Tribute to Music Legend Bhupen Hazarika with PM Modi's Visit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for commemorating Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary. Modi will visit Assam to unveil a special coin and attend a tribute meeting. The Assam government is celebrating Hazarika's legacy with events across different states, paying homage to his contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:17 IST
Assam Pays Grand Tribute to Music Legend Bhupen Hazarika with PM Modi's Visit
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for leading the nation in commemorating Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary. The Chief Minister called Modi's article on the legendary singer 'nice' and 'relevant.'

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Assam on September 13 to reveal a specially minted commemorative coin by the Reserve Bank of India, marking Hazarika's memory. The Prime Minister will also participate in a special tribute meeting for the cultural icon. Furthermore, the President of India will attend a closing ceremony organized by the Assam government in New Delhi on September 8, 2026, according to Sarma.

The Assam government, in collaboration with its citizens, is celebrating Hazarika's birth centenary with events across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Mumbai, and Delhi. Earlier, Modi paid homage to Hazarika, acknowledging his unforgettable contributions to music and Indian culture. The Prime Minister's message on social media celebrated Hazarika's role in globalizing Assam's culture.

TRENDING

1
Man Arrested for Targeting BJP MLA with Objectionable Comments

Man Arrested for Targeting BJP MLA with Objectionable Comments

 India
2
ADB and ACWA Power Launch $51m Wind and Battery Energy Project in Uzbekistan

ADB and ACWA Power Launch $51m Wind and Battery Energy Project in Uzbekistan

 Uzbekistan
3
Final Phase of Highway Restoration: Reopening Jammu-Srinagar Link

Final Phase of Highway Restoration: Reopening Jammu-Srinagar Link

 India
4
Mumbai's GRP Scandal: Railway Police in Corruption Crackdown

Mumbai's GRP Scandal: Railway Police in Corruption Crackdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025