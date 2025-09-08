Assam Pays Grand Tribute to Music Legend Bhupen Hazarika with PM Modi's Visit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for leading the nation in commemorating Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary. The Chief Minister called Modi's article on the legendary singer 'nice' and 'relevant.'

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Assam on September 13 to reveal a specially minted commemorative coin by the Reserve Bank of India, marking Hazarika's memory. The Prime Minister will also participate in a special tribute meeting for the cultural icon. Furthermore, the President of India will attend a closing ceremony organized by the Assam government in New Delhi on September 8, 2026, according to Sarma.

The Assam government, in collaboration with its citizens, is celebrating Hazarika's birth centenary with events across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Mumbai, and Delhi. Earlier, Modi paid homage to Hazarika, acknowledging his unforgettable contributions to music and Indian culture. The Prime Minister's message on social media celebrated Hazarika's role in globalizing Assam's culture.