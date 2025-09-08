India's Economic Resilience: Goyal Champions Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, declared at the 56th EEPC India National Awards in New Delhi that India possesses the resolve to withstand any global crisis. He called on businesses to prioritize swadeshi products and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, asserting that India's unity would see it through challenging times.

Goyal issued a cautionary note regarding export controls from other nations, which could hinder Indian businesses. Emphasizing the need for local production, he echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for innovation and for businesses to pivot towards 'Made in India' products to ensure economic resilience and growth.

Highlighting the crucial role of the MSME sector and trade, Goyal celebrated India's journey from USD 10 million exports in 1955 to USD 116 billion. He stressed the need for quality in Indian manufacturing, underpinning India's global reputation as a trusted partner in sustainability and economic prowess.

Underlining India's rapid economic advancements, Goyal praised Prime Minister Modi's efforts in transitioning India into one of the top five global economies. Boasting a 7.8% GDP growth, Goyal attributes this success to measures such as GST simplification, promoting domestic demand, and creating ample opportunities for growth.

In his conclusion, Goyal highlighted the necessity for equitable economic growth across India, ensuring that benefits like GST rate reductions effectively reach the consumer. He envisioned India as a model for inclusive and sustainable development, driven by unity and cooperative progress among its people.

