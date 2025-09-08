Left Menu

Political Firestorm Erupts Over Kaleshwaram Project Allegations

KT Rama Rao demands an apology from Congress and Telangana CM for inconsistent stances on the Kaleshwaram project. The state cabinet reacts to reports of irregularities with a CBI probe, amidst allegations of financial mismanagement. The Ghose Commission highlights negligence in barrages' construction emphasizing the need for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:06 IST
Political Firestorm Erupts Over Kaleshwaram Project Allegations
BRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce political confrontation, Bharath Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao has called for a public apology from Congress and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Rao accuses them of duplicity regarding the Kaleshwaram project, which has become a flashpoint in Telangana politics.

KTR criticized the Congress for derogatorily labeling the Kaleshwaram project a failure, while paradoxically laying the foundation stone for a Rs 7,400 crore segment of the initiative. A CBI investigation into alleged malpractices in the project has intensified the conflict, with a commission led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose already finding severe financial irregularities.

The State Assembly is set to debate the Ghose Commission's damning report, which has not only spotlighted negligence but also exposed construction defects. With accusations of funding mismanagement soaring, the Telangana government has now joined calls for deeper scrutiny, pointing fingers at the previous administration for its handling of the mega project.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Rise After US Immigration Raid on South Korean Workers

Diplomatic Tensions Rise After US Immigration Raid on South Korean Workers

 South Korea
2
SpiceJet Shares Tumble Amid Financial Turbulence

SpiceJet Shares Tumble Amid Financial Turbulence

 India
3
Punjab Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Heroin Trafficking Network

Punjab Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Heroin Trafficking Network

 India
4
Stone-Pelting Clash Mars Ganesh Festivity in Madhya Pradesh

Stone-Pelting Clash Mars Ganesh Festivity in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025