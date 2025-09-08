Political Firestorm Erupts Over Kaleshwaram Project Allegations

In a fierce political confrontation, Bharath Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao has called for a public apology from Congress and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Rao accuses them of duplicity regarding the Kaleshwaram project, which has become a flashpoint in Telangana politics.

KTR criticized the Congress for derogatorily labeling the Kaleshwaram project a failure, while paradoxically laying the foundation stone for a Rs 7,400 crore segment of the initiative. A CBI investigation into alleged malpractices in the project has intensified the conflict, with a commission led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose already finding severe financial irregularities.

The State Assembly is set to debate the Ghose Commission's damning report, which has not only spotlighted negligence but also exposed construction defects. With accusations of funding mismanagement soaring, the Telangana government has now joined calls for deeper scrutiny, pointing fingers at the previous administration for its handling of the mega project.