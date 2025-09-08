Left Menu

RSS Leader Hosabale Stable After Hospital Admission During Major Coordination Meeting

RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale was hospitalized in Jodhpur with high blood pressure but is stable. The three-day RSS All India Coordination Meeting, attended by key figures, focused on education reforms and organizational strategies. Key topics included the new National Education Policy and future centenary celebrations.

Updated: 08-09-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:08 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Dattatreya Hosabale, Sarkaryavah of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was admitted to AIIMS Jodhpur on Monday after experiencing elevated blood pressure. His condition is reportedly stable. Hosabale, who ranks second in the organization, was in Jodhpur for the RSS All India Coordination Meeting.

The meeting, held from September 5 to 7, saw participation from top RSS officials and 32 affiliated organizations. Discussions centered on educational strategies, societal issues, and plans for the centenary year of the RSS. At a subsequent press conference, Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh, outlined initiatives aligned with the National Education Policy.

Ambekar emphasized efforts to teach in Indian languages and Indianize education, through textbook revisions and teacher training. The Coordination Meeting also covered strategic themes like the Sangh's centenary, education policies, and tribal area development. Prominent figures in attendance included Mohan Bhagwat and leaders from various RSS-inspired groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

