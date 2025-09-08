Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Celebrates Milestone: Declared Fully Literate

Himachal Pradesh has been declared a fully literate state, achieving a 99.30% literacy rate. This historic announcement was made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during an event in Shimla, surpassing the national benchmark. Continuous educational reforms and community involvement played key roles in this accomplishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:21 IST
Himachal Pradesh Celebrates Milestone: Declared Fully Literate
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the 'Puran Sakshar Himachal Samaroh and Ullaas Mela-2025' (Photo/X/@SukhuSukhvinder). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has marked a significant achievement by being declared a 'Fully Literate State', with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announcing the milestone on International Literacy Day. The momentous occasion was celebrated at the 'Puran Sakshar Himachal Samaroh and Ullaas Mela-2025' in Shimla, organized by the Directorate of School Education.

Chief Minister Sukhu congratulated the citizens for reaching this goal ahead of schedule. The state's journey from a mere seven percent literacy rate to achieving full literacy has been challenging, yet remarkable. Reforms have lifted the literacy rate to 99.30%, surpassing the national standard of 95%. Sukhu stressed the ongoing need for educational reforms and the transformation of government institutions into centers of excellence.

The event also saw Education Minister Rohit Thakur recalling the journey from low literacy post-Independence to being an educational leader in India. The celebration included honoring contributors to the 'ULLAS' New India Literacy Programme. As Himachal Pradesh embarks on this new chapter, the focus remains on enhancing educational capacities and promoting skill-based learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Aims for Victory Amid Contentious Vice Presidential Election

Shiv Sena Aims for Victory Amid Contentious Vice Presidential Election

 India
2
Kasper Hjulmand Takes Helm at Bayer Leverkusen: A New Era Begins

Kasper Hjulmand Takes Helm at Bayer Leverkusen: A New Era Begins

 Global
3
Blaze Erupts at ONGC Uran Plant: Panic Ensues

Blaze Erupts at ONGC Uran Plant: Panic Ensues

 India
4
Strengthening Skies: Aviation Safety and Performance Reviewed

Strengthening Skies: Aviation Safety and Performance Reviewed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025