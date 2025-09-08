Himachal Pradesh Celebrates Milestone: Declared Fully Literate

Himachal Pradesh has marked a significant achievement by being declared a 'Fully Literate State', with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announcing the milestone on International Literacy Day. The momentous occasion was celebrated at the 'Puran Sakshar Himachal Samaroh and Ullaas Mela-2025' in Shimla, organized by the Directorate of School Education.

Chief Minister Sukhu congratulated the citizens for reaching this goal ahead of schedule. The state's journey from a mere seven percent literacy rate to achieving full literacy has been challenging, yet remarkable. Reforms have lifted the literacy rate to 99.30%, surpassing the national standard of 95%. Sukhu stressed the ongoing need for educational reforms and the transformation of government institutions into centers of excellence.

The event also saw Education Minister Rohit Thakur recalling the journey from low literacy post-Independence to being an educational leader in India. The celebration included honoring contributors to the 'ULLAS' New India Literacy Programme. As Himachal Pradesh embarks on this new chapter, the focus remains on enhancing educational capacities and promoting skill-based learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)