Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the state's strides in solar energy at a recent event, emphasizing support for consumers and subsidies to boost clean energy initiatives. He emphasized the state's vital role in India's net-zero carbon goal, launching initiatives like the 'Surya Rath' campaign.

Updated: 08-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:23 IST
Chhattisgarh's Solar Revolution: Empowering Consumers and Energizing the Future
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/X/@vishnudsai). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh is taking significant strides in the solar energy sector, as highlighted by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur. Sai announced that solar power consumers are not just energy producers but significant contributors to the state's electric grid. This marks a pivotal shift in Chhattisgarh's clean energy transition.

Addressing the Solar Energy Awareness and Promotion Campaign event, Sai underscored the state's swift progress in meeting clean energy commitments. Notable initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme are instrumental in this journey, empowering consumers with state subsidies and easy financial support to access solar energy solutions.

With global climate concerns rising, Sai reiterated Chhattisgarh's dedication to aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's net-zero carbon emissions target for 2070. The state has escalated its energy generation capacity, moving from initial relief to free electricity, encouraging citizens to embrace solar power actively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

