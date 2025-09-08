CPI MP Urges Immediate Relief for Flood-Ravaged Punjab

CPI Rajya Sabha MP P. Sandosh Kumar has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the swift allocation of a special relief package for Punjab, which is grappling with the aftermath of severe flooding. Kumar, after assessing the situation in Fazilka district, described the devastation as overwhelming, with vast farmlands submerged and widespread loss of crops and livestock.

Highlighting the dire conditions in numerous districts including Fazilka, Gurdaspur, and Amritsar, Kumar commended the efforts of the SDRF, NDRF, and various volunteers, but emphasized that their capacity is dwarfed by the scale of the disaster. He urged the Union Government for an immediate response to this crisis.

Representing Kerala, Kumar insisted that typical relief allocations will not suffice and demanded a comprehensive package to cover agricultural and infrastructural losses. He stressed the need for subsidised agricultural inputs and bolstered health services to prevent disease outbreaks, underscoring the resilience of local communities and the immediate need for substantial government aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)