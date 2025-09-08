Empowering Lives: Narayan Seva Sansthan's Transformative Limb Fitment Camp in Indore

In a remarkable initiative that underscores the transformative power of service, Narayan Seva Sansthan held a limb fitment camp in Indore, offering new hope to over 240 differently-abled individuals through the provision of artificial limbs. The camp, held at Guru Amardas Banquet Hall, set the stage for a revival of dreams and dignity, as attendees engaged in activities like tug-of-war and running, showcasing their newfound mobility.

The camp was graced by Chief Guest Kailash Vijayvargiya, Parliamentary Affairs Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who commended the courage of the beneficiaries and reiterated the collective support of the government and Narayan Seva Sansthan in integrating differently-abled individuals into mainstream society. The event began with a lamp-lighting ceremony, with attendees including Chairperson Tulsi Silawat and special guest Acharya Rajesh Muni Ji Maharaj being warmly welcomed in traditional Mewari style.

Highlighting the broader impact, Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister called the beneficiaries sources of inspiration, emphasizing society's duty to support them. Sansthan Director Vandana Agarwal articulated the organization's commitment to fostering self-reliance among the differently-abled. A parade of beneficiaries moved the audience, reinforcing the emotional and social significance of the event. The program, which also featured free meals and heartfelt testimonials from participants, concluded with acknowledgments led by Hari Prasad Laddha and eloquently anchored by Jitendra Sharma.

