Russia Eyes China's Market for Bond Placements
Russia is in talks with China to introduce Russian corporate bonds to the Chinese market. The finance ministry notes interest among Russian companies in issuing bonds in China. Key players like Rosatom and Gazprom are considering yuan-denominated 'panda' bonds to capitalize on this opportunity.
The discussions point to significant interest from prominent Russian enterprises, including the nuclear energy corporation Rosatom and the gas giant Gazprom. Both companies are investigating the potential of issuing yuan-denominated 'panda' bonds.
This initiative suggests that Russia is actively seeking opportunities to diversify its financial options by engaging with the Chinese market, potentially opening up a new avenue for Russian companies seeking to raise capital abroad.
