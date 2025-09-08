Russia Eyes China's Market for Bond Placements

Russia is initiating discussions with China concerning the introduction of Russian corporate bonds to China's financial market, according to reports from RIA, a Russian news agency. The finance ministry has confirmed interest among Russian issuers in this venture.

The discussions point to significant interest from prominent Russian enterprises, including the nuclear energy corporation Rosatom and the gas giant Gazprom. Both companies are investigating the potential of issuing yuan-denominated 'panda' bonds.

This initiative suggests that Russia is actively seeking opportunities to diversify its financial options by engaging with the Chinese market, potentially opening up a new avenue for Russian companies seeking to raise capital abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)