Identity Confusion Leads to Anticipatory Bail in Delhi Drug Case

A Delhi court granted anticipatory bail to Narayan Upadhyay in a drug trafficking case, amid confusion over his identity with Vinay Pandit. The court directed police to release Upadhyay on a Rs. 30,000 bond, as ongoing investigations probe discrepancies related to a Non-Bailable Warrant issued in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:11 IST
Identity Confusion Leads to Anticipatory Bail in Delhi Drug Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Delhi court has accorded anticipatory bail to Narayan Upadhyay connected to a drug trafficking FIR from 2022. The case, marred by alleged identity mishaps with a suspected alias, Vinay Pandit, has seen contention over its proceedings. The court mandated the release of Upadhyay upon posting a bail bond of Rs. 30,000.

The controversy hinges on the issuance of a Non-Bailable Warrant against Vinay Pandit, as the accused's lawyer highlights Narayan Upadhyay's distinct identity. During a hearing, the Investigating Officer was tasked to ascertain the congruence, if any, between Upadhyay and Pandit, following claims of mistaken identity.

Enquiries revealed past residency records linked to Pandit, though currently, the address remains deserted. Defense counsel contends Upadhyay's wrongful implication due to name mingling in legal disclosures. Prosecution argues the accused's absconding status, embedding a narrative of past criminal involvement and the still-unfolding investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

