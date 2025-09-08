Identity Confusion Leads to Anticipatory Bail in Delhi Drug Case

In a significant development, a Delhi court has accorded anticipatory bail to Narayan Upadhyay connected to a drug trafficking FIR from 2022. The case, marred by alleged identity mishaps with a suspected alias, Vinay Pandit, has seen contention over its proceedings. The court mandated the release of Upadhyay upon posting a bail bond of Rs. 30,000.

The controversy hinges on the issuance of a Non-Bailable Warrant against Vinay Pandit, as the accused's lawyer highlights Narayan Upadhyay's distinct identity. During a hearing, the Investigating Officer was tasked to ascertain the congruence, if any, between Upadhyay and Pandit, following claims of mistaken identity.

Enquiries revealed past residency records linked to Pandit, though currently, the address remains deserted. Defense counsel contends Upadhyay's wrongful implication due to name mingling in legal disclosures. Prosecution argues the accused's absconding status, embedding a narrative of past criminal involvement and the still-unfolding investigation.

