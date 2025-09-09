Global Markets React to Political Upheavals and Economic Shifts

Global markets experienced fluctuations on Monday, adapting to political changes and economic data worldwide. In Argentina, a significant election loss led its peso to hit a historic low, while stocks plummeted. Concurrently, Japan faces political uncertainty with the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, impacting the yen.

In the U.S., optimism for reduced interest rates grew after disappointing labor data, influencing stock indices. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all reported modest gains, while the MSCI global equities index climbed 0.35%. The dollar weakened as rate cut expectations strengthened.

Commodity markets saw movements as well, with U.S. crude and Brent oil prices recovering slightly, and gold surging past $3,600 an ounce due to soft labor data spurring interest rate cut expectations from the Federal Reserve.