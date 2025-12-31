Left Menu

Silver and Gold Shine in Commodities Surge Amid Economic Shifts

In 2025, precious metals like silver and gold outperformed other commodities due to geopolitical and economic risks. Industrial metals also saw gains, while agricultural commodities declined. Analysts anticipate further gains for metals in 2026 with expected lower interest rates, despite subdued agricultural and energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 09:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a year marked by economic uncertainties, precious metals have emerged as the leading stars in the commodities market. Silver and gold, bolstered by geopolitical tensions and economic risks, have posted impressive gains, with silver climbing 161% and gold rising 66% in 2025.

Industrial metals, including copper and tin, have also made notable gains, driven by increased demand and supply constraints. However, agricultural commodities like cocoa and sugar have suffered significant losses, attributed to oversupply and declining demand.

Looking ahead to 2026, analysts predict further upside for precious and industrial metals as interest rates are expected to fall, while agricultural and energy markets may continue to face challenges due to ample supplies and tepid demand.

