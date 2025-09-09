Left Menu

Kancheepuram Court Drama: DSP Held for Negligence in Caste Atrocity Case

In an unprecedented move, a Tamil Nadu court ordered the arrest of DSP M Sankar Ganesh for willful negligence in handling a caste atrocity case. The action underscores judicial intolerance for lapses in the PoA Act. Tension gripped the region as the DSP briefly went missing en route to jail.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, a court ordered the arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Sankar Ganesh, citing 'willful negligence' in a sensitive caste atrocity case. The ruling was issued by Principal District and Sessions Judge Thiru Pa U Chemmal, who also serves as the Special Judge under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The judicial action followed a clash at Poosivakkam bus stop and subsequent cross-complaints. Murugan, involved in the clash, petitioned for an atrocity case against a local bakery group. However, the court found that police, including DSP Ganesh, failed to execute crucial actions mandated by the Act.

Crowds, including locals, lawyers, and government staff, gathered as tensions escalated when DSP Ganesh briefly went missing en route to jail but reappeared later. His arrest is seen as a strong judicial message against negligence in enforcing laws meant to protect marginalized communities.

