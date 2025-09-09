AC Compressor Explosion Injures Five in Delhi Food Outlet
Late Monday night, an AC compressor explosion at a food outlet in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar injured five. Fire services promptly responded with three tenders, and authorities are investigating the cause. The injured have been admitted to GTB Hospital for treatment as further details are awaited.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a late-night incident on Monday, five individuals sustained injuries following an explosion in the air-conditioner compressor at a food outlet in Yamuna Vihar, Delhi, officials confirmed.
The Delhi Fire Services dispatched three fire tenders promptly after receiving an emergency call to control the situation. The injured parties were quickly transported to GTB Hospital where they are currently receiving medical attention.
Police authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion, with further information pending as the situation develops.
Advertisement