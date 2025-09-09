Left Menu

Honoring Bhupen Hazarika: A Century of Cultural Legacy

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita commemorates legendary musician Bhupen Hazarika's 100th birth anniversary, highlighting his multifaceted contributions to music, filmmaking, and writing. Celebrated for promoting Assamese culture globally, Hazarika's centenary is marked by tributes from Assam’s Governor and Chief Minister, emphasizing his enduring influence and inspirational legacy.

09-09-2025
Honoring Bhupen Hazarika: A Century of Cultural Legacy
Pabitra Margherita (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic singer and musician Bhupen Hazarika. In an interview with ANI, Margherita lauded Hazarika's extensive talent, noting his impactful contributions to music, film, and literature, marked by his modernistic approach.

Margherita highlighted Hazarika's PhD in mass communication, which underscored his progressive methods in storytelling and artistic expression. Hazarika's rich Assamese melodies, which communicate universal messages of humanity, are being translated into multiple languages to increase their global reach. His influence has earned him notable accolades, including the Bharat Ratna.

As part of the centennial celebrations, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid their respects with floral tributes. The Governor proclaimed the event as a source of inspiration, aimed at sparking creativity in future generations, celebrating a cultural icon whose legacy stretches beyond Assam to the entire world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

