Left Menu

Vice Presidential Election 2025: Drama Unfolds as Votes Are Cast

Independent MPs Amritpal and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa boycott the 2025 Vice Presidential Election amid ongoing arrests and clashes. NDA's VP candidate CP Radhakrishan, backed by major coalition partners, anticipates victory against opposition's B Sudershan Reddy, aiming to secure ‘big victory for Indian nationalism.’

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:03 IST
Vice Presidential Election 2025: Drama Unfolds as Votes Are Cast
MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, MP Amritpal Singh to boycott Vice Presidential Election (Photo @Akali_Dal_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a turn of political events, Independent MPs Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa have announced their boycott of the ongoing Vice Presidential Election of 2025. Amritpal Singh made headlines with his April 2023 arrest following a protest that turned violent in Moga's Rode village, aimed at freeing an aide held after issuing pro-Khalistan remarks.

Meanwhile, CP Radhakrishan, the Vice Presidential candidate endorsed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has brought on Telugu Desam Party leader and Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu as well as Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha as polling agents for the election. The NDA's allies, the TDP and JD(U), have rallied support for Radhakrishan, who is poised against opposition contender, former Supreme Court Justice B Sudershan Reddy.

The voting commenced earlier today and while the numbers appear to favor Radhakrishan with an estimated 427 votes, surpassing the majority mark of 391, the opposition INDIA bloc is banking on cross-party voting. Radhakrishan offered prayers at Shree Ram Mandir in Delhi, expressing optimism for a significant victory for Indian nationalism, as the nation awaits the outcome of this high-stakes political showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Elects New Vice President Amid Political Maneuvering

India Elects New Vice President Amid Political Maneuvering

 Global
2
Putin's 'Novorossiya' Dream: The Geostrategic Battle for Ukraine's Black Sea Coast

Putin's 'Novorossiya' Dream: The Geostrategic Battle for Ukraine's Black Sea...

 United Kingdom
3
Unveiling the Truth: Battling Cancer Misinformation in the Age of Social Media

Unveiling the Truth: Battling Cancer Misinformation in the Age of Social Med...

 Global
4
PM Modi's Commitment Amid Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster

PM Modi's Commitment Amid Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025