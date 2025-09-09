Vice Presidential Election 2025: Drama Unfolds as Votes Are Cast

In a turn of political events, Independent MPs Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa have announced their boycott of the ongoing Vice Presidential Election of 2025. Amritpal Singh made headlines with his April 2023 arrest following a protest that turned violent in Moga's Rode village, aimed at freeing an aide held after issuing pro-Khalistan remarks.

Meanwhile, CP Radhakrishan, the Vice Presidential candidate endorsed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has brought on Telugu Desam Party leader and Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu as well as Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha as polling agents for the election. The NDA's allies, the TDP and JD(U), have rallied support for Radhakrishan, who is poised against opposition contender, former Supreme Court Justice B Sudershan Reddy.

The voting commenced earlier today and while the numbers appear to favor Radhakrishan with an estimated 427 votes, surpassing the majority mark of 391, the opposition INDIA bloc is banking on cross-party voting. Radhakrishan offered prayers at Shree Ram Mandir in Delhi, expressing optimism for a significant victory for Indian nationalism, as the nation awaits the outcome of this high-stakes political showdown.

