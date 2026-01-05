Haryana CM Saini Criticizes INDIA Bloc for Misleading on VB-G RAM G Scheme

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini intensified his allegations against the INDIA bloc on Monday, accusing them of disseminating false information regarding the VB-G RAM G scheme. He asserted that the resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly was politically charged rather than genuine concern for local communities.

Responding to the Congress's continued criticism, Saini argued that they prefer disruption over debate, sidestepping substantial discussions. He reprimanded the opposition for questioning new reforms aimed at elevating the condition of rural workers while failing to propose viable alternatives.

Highlighting grievances from local workers about the previous MGNREGA scheme's inefficacy, Saini outlined the VB-G RAM G Act's capacity for improvement, promising increased labor days, higher wages, and transparent transactions. He underscored the need for evolving public welfare systems to keep pace with changing realities.