Global Markets Rally Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Global markets saw a surge, driven by expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut. Despite political upheavals, Asia and US equities strengthened. In Europe, stocks slipped slightly, while commodities like oil and gold gained. Investors anticipate a significant Fed rate decision in light of recent economic data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets rallied on Tuesday, fueled by mounting expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index climbed 0.7%, inspired by Wall Street's previous positive performance, with Nasdaq achieving a record-high close.

In Europe, however, futures saw a slight dip following Monday's gains. Political uncertainties, from Japan to France, have kept currency and bond markets attentive but were overshadowed by the Fed's expected actions. The labor report due later today will be pivotal, potentially altering the rate cut forecast.

Commodity markets responded with oil and gold prices rising. Brent crude and U.S. crude prices advanced, while gold reached historic highs. As Fed rate cut expectations build, market participants are closely monitoring economic indicators, poised for potential significant shifts in U.S. monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

