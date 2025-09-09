AAP's Atishi Urges Urgent Aid for Delhi's Flood-Affected Families and Farmers
AAP leader Atishi called on CM Rekha Gupta for urgent financial aid for flood-hit families in Delhi. She demanded Rs 18,000 for an adult in each affected family and Rs 20,000 per acre for farmers. Recent inspections by ministers highlighted ongoing relief efforts and assured no flooding crisis in some areas.
- Country:
- India
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has called on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to provide immediate financial assistance to families impacted by recent flooding in the national capital. Atishi has requested Rs 18,000 for one adult member of each affected household.
Furthermore, she has pressed for compensation for farmers who have suffered crop loss due to the flooding, suggesting relief at a rate of Rs 20,000 per acre. She also advocated for setting up relief camps, providing educational materials to affected students, and helping families restore lost official documents.
Last week's inspections by Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted efforts to safeguard stranded cattle amidst the floods. Mishra assured proper arrangements for 300 cows and confirmed that officials and medical professionals are on site. Meanwhile, Minister Parvesh Verma downplayed fears of widespread inundation, noting that parts of Civil Lines are dry after the Yamuna River's water level dropped below dangerous levels on Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
