Left Menu

AAP's Atishi Urges Urgent Aid for Delhi's Flood-Affected Families and Farmers

AAP leader Atishi called on CM Rekha Gupta for urgent financial aid for flood-hit families in Delhi. She demanded Rs 18,000 for an adult in each affected family and Rs 20,000 per acre for farmers. Recent inspections by ministers highlighted ongoing relief efforts and assured no flooding crisis in some areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:58 IST
AAP's Atishi Urges Urgent Aid for Delhi's Flood-Affected Families and Farmers
Delhi LoP and AAP leader Atishi (Photo/YouTube/@AamAadmiParty). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has called on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to provide immediate financial assistance to families impacted by recent flooding in the national capital. Atishi has requested Rs 18,000 for one adult member of each affected household.

Furthermore, she has pressed for compensation for farmers who have suffered crop loss due to the flooding, suggesting relief at a rate of Rs 20,000 per acre. She also advocated for setting up relief camps, providing educational materials to affected students, and helping families restore lost official documents.

Last week's inspections by Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted efforts to safeguard stranded cattle amidst the floods. Mishra assured proper arrangements for 300 cows and confirmed that officials and medical professionals are on site. Meanwhile, Minister Parvesh Verma downplayed fears of widespread inundation, noting that parts of Civil Lines are dry after the Yamuna River's water level dropped below dangerous levels on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

 Ukraine
2
Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

 Global
3
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025