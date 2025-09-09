Germany: Steering Towards Electric Mobility

Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Germany to spearhead the transition to electric mobility to stay competitive on the global stage. Speaking at the IAA Munich auto show, he pointed out the growing challenges posed by Asian rivals and trade barriers.

Merz underscored the critical role of the auto industry in Europe's largest economy. He noted that maintaining a competitive edge is essential to safeguarding Germany's economic interests.

He further warned that overregulation could pose significant risks, potentially stifling innovation and growth in the sector.