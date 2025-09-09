Left Menu

Germany: Steering Towards Electric Mobility

Chancellor Merz emphasized Germany's need to lead in electric mobility, warning against Asian competition and trade barriers at the IAA Munich auto show. He stressed the auto industry's importance for the economy and cautioned against overregulation, which could hinder competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:46 IST
Germany: Steering Towards Electric Mobility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Germany to spearhead the transition to electric mobility to stay competitive on the global stage. Speaking at the IAA Munich auto show, he pointed out the growing challenges posed by Asian rivals and trade barriers.

Merz underscored the critical role of the auto industry in Europe's largest economy. He noted that maintaining a competitive edge is essential to safeguarding Germany's economic interests.

He further warned that overregulation could pose significant risks, potentially stifling innovation and growth in the sector.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

 Ukraine
2
Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

 Global
3
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025