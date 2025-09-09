Left Menu

Heatwave and Drought Impact French Wine Production

French wine production is forecasted to increase by 3% from last year's figures affected by rain, yet it will remain 13% below the five-year average due to August's heatwave and drought. Reduced vineyard areas have also contributed to lower outputs, affecting major regions and varietals.

French wine producers anticipate a 3% rise in production compared to last year, despite challenges from adverse weather conditions. The French farm ministry announced on Tuesday that extreme August heat and drought conditions have led to a projected production of 37.4 million hectolitres, lower than the early forecasts of up to 42.5 million hectolitres.

Significant regions like Charentes, Burgundy, and Languedoc-Roussillon faced reductions in yield due to accelerated grape ripening and reduced juice content, which pushed harvest times forward and reduced overall potential. More than 20,000 hectares have been uprooted in Bordeaux and nearby regions, contributing to this year's smaller yield.

Amid debates over vine-removal subsidies to tackle oversupply, producers are concerned about increased vulnerability to wildfires. Meanwhile, Champagne is starting its harvest earlier than usual, anticipating a production increase on last year but still trailing behind the five-year average. Bordeaux and Beaujolais report decreased yields, with some regions poised to see their lowest output in over a decade.

