Navigating the New Tax Regime: Financial Trends Among Professionals

Six months since the introduction of the 2025-26 tax regime, a significant shift toward financial prudence among professionals is evident. According to a recent Naukri survey, 57% of professionals earning up to Rs 12.75 lakh per annum are prioritizing savings and debt repayment over discretionary spending.

The survey, which encompassed over 20,000 professionals nationwide, highlights that the zero-tax bracket under the new regime has influenced financial habits. However, awareness of the regime remains mixed, with only 64% of freshers fully informed about the changes, while 43% of respondents remain unclear.

The report underscores an industry-specific divergence, with tech professionals leading in savings, followed by the auto and pharma sectors. Geographically, professionals in Delhi and Gurgaon demonstrate the highest savings rates, whereas Mumbai focuses on retirement-oriented savings, and Chennai on debt repayment.

