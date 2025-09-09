Left Menu

China Strengthens Trade Ties with Portugal for Mutual Growth

During a meeting in Beijing, China's Premier Li Qiang expressed intentions to promote balanced bilateral trade with Portugal, urging the EU to adopt favorable policies toward China. Li emphasized willingness to import more Portuguese agricultural products while enhancing collaboration in digital and green economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China aims to foster balanced trade growth with Portugal, as stated by Premier Li Qiang in a meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro in Beijing, according to CCTV.

Premier Li urged Portugal to encourage the European Union towards positive China relations, seeking to strengthen economic ties.

China is ready to expand imports of Portuguese agricultural goods and pursue joint ventures in digital and green economy sectors, Li highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

