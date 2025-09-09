Norway's Green Leap: The Green Party's Vision for an Energy Revolution
Norway's Green Party aided Labour's re-election by securing vital parliamentary seats. Their agenda includes halting new petroleum exploration and a gradual fossil fuel phase-out by 2040. Despite potential revenue loss, this shift aims to maintain Norway's role as a key European gas supplier in the short-term while transitioning to renewables.
Norway's Green Party was instrumental in the re-election of the Labour-led government, contributing critical support to secure a parliamentary majority. This influence gave them leverage over significant energy policy.
The Greens propose an end to new petroleum exploration and a phased cessation of existing activities by 2040. They emphasize a gradual approach, prioritizing the closure of oil over gas fields, to maintain Norway's status as Europe's largest gas supplier following the Ukraine conflict.
The party's plan would reshape state finances, potentially reducing petroleum revenues by $7 billion annually. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commended Norway's commitment to cleaner energy, aligning with EU goals for a significant emissions reduction by 2040.
