Left Menu

Nexgen Energia's Bold Move: Revolutionizing India's Clean Energy Landscape

Nexgen Energia Ltd. is launching a nationwide network of multi-fuel and EV charging stations integrated with non-fuel retail options across India, aiming to boost sustainable mobility and carbon reduction. This initiative creates entrepreneurship and employment opportunities, aligning with India's green energy vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:20 IST
Nexgen Energia's Bold Move: Revolutionizing India's Clean Energy Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nexgen Energia Ltd. (NGE), renowned for its green energy initiatives, announced ambitious plans to establish a comprehensive network of petrol, diesel, CNG/CBG, and EV charging stations across India. This move aligns with India's goal for sustainable transportation and widespread energy accessibility.

Integrating these stations with solar-powered infrastructure and digital platforms, NGE aims to enhance the customer experience. The sites will also include non-fuel businesses such as convenience stores, quick-service restaurants, car wash facilities, and service centers, transforming them into lifestyle retail destinations.

The company, led by CEO K.C. Panda, emphasizes the development of a modern retail ecosystem that benefits both conventional and electric vehicle owners. By offering opportunities through Master Franchise and Dealer models, NGE is set to significantly contribute to job creation and economic growth.

TRENDING

1
Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund: Balancing Ethics and U.S. Relations

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund: Balancing Ethics and U.S. Relations

 Global
2
Nepal Army's Call for Unity Amidst Rising Protests

Nepal Army's Call for Unity Amidst Rising Protests

 Nepal
3
Nagaland's Education Employment Crisis: A Call for Transparency and Reform

Nagaland's Education Employment Crisis: A Call for Transparency and Reform

 India
4
Nepal Army Appeals for Unity Amid Gen Z Movement Unrest

Nepal Army Appeals for Unity Amid Gen Z Movement Unrest

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025