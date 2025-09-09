Nexgen Energia's Bold Move: Revolutionizing India's Clean Energy Landscape

Nexgen Energia Ltd. (NGE), renowned for its green energy initiatives, announced ambitious plans to establish a comprehensive network of petrol, diesel, CNG/CBG, and EV charging stations across India. This move aligns with India's goal for sustainable transportation and widespread energy accessibility.

Integrating these stations with solar-powered infrastructure and digital platforms, NGE aims to enhance the customer experience. The sites will also include non-fuel businesses such as convenience stores, quick-service restaurants, car wash facilities, and service centers, transforming them into lifestyle retail destinations.

The company, led by CEO K.C. Panda, emphasizes the development of a modern retail ecosystem that benefits both conventional and electric vehicle owners. By offering opportunities through Master Franchise and Dealer models, NGE is set to significantly contribute to job creation and economic growth.