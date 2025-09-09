Left Menu

Spright Agro Ltd Eyes Strategic Expansion into AgriTech

Spright Agro Ltd will deliberate on a strategic move into agri-tech businesses, including digital market infrastructure and unmanned aerial systems. The board will also discuss a 10:1 bonus issue and a potential 100% dividend for shareholders. The meeting aims to strengthen and complement the existing agriculture operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:22 IST
Spright Agro Ltd has announced a key board meeting scheduled for September 18 to explore strategic initiatives in the agri-tech sector. This expansion involves digital market infrastructure and unmanned aerial systems, aiming to bolster their current agricultural operations.

During the upcoming meeting, the board will also consider a proposal for a 10:1 bonus issue, which includes issuing bonus equity shares for each share held by shareholders. Additionally, they will review the potential for a 100% dividend payout for the current fiscal year.

The company is assessing various strategies, including in-house developments, strategic alliances, and technology licensing, to dive into agri-tech fields such as precision agriculture, farm automation, and digital market solutions. Feasibility studies and pilot projects are on the agenda to explore these technologies further.

