Spright Agro Ltd Eyes Strategic Expansion into AgriTech

Spright Agro Ltd has announced a key board meeting scheduled for September 18 to explore strategic initiatives in the agri-tech sector. This expansion involves digital market infrastructure and unmanned aerial systems, aiming to bolster their current agricultural operations.

During the upcoming meeting, the board will also consider a proposal for a 10:1 bonus issue, which includes issuing bonus equity shares for each share held by shareholders. Additionally, they will review the potential for a 100% dividend payout for the current fiscal year.

The company is assessing various strategies, including in-house developments, strategic alliances, and technology licensing, to dive into agri-tech fields such as precision agriculture, farm automation, and digital market solutions. Feasibility studies and pilot projects are on the agenda to explore these technologies further.

(With inputs from agencies.)