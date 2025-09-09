PM Modi Unveils Rs 1,600 Crore Aid for Punjab's Recovery and Rural Development

In a significant move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a financial aid package amounting to Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab, supplementing the existing Rs 12,000 crore allocated to the state. The announcement includes the advance release of the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and aid from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the aid focuses on a multi-faceted strategy to assist the region's recovery, encompassing home rebuilding, school reconstruction, and national highway restoration under various national schemes.

The agricultural sector, particularly crucial in Punjab, will receive targeted assistance. Farmers without power connections will benefit from a special assistance package. Additionally, silted or destroyed bores will be refurbished under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. For diesel-powered bore pumps, solar panel integration will be promoted through coordination with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), aiming to support micro-irrigation initiatives under the 'Per Drop More Crop' guidelines.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin, eligible households affected by recent floods will receive financial assistance for house reconstruction. The initiative extends to damaged government schools which will be refurbished through the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan program. Extensive water harvesting and recharge structure projects will be undertaken as part of the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative. Union Government has also deployed Central teams to assess damage, which will guide further aid decisions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)