CP Radhakrishnan, backed by the National Democratic Alliance, clinched victory as the 15th Vice President of India, defeating INDIA bloc's nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes. A sweeping 98.20% voter turnout marked the elections, with Radhakrishnan securing 452 first preference votes against Reddy's 300.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:44 IST
NDA's CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President of India
Newly elected Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive electoral outcome, CP Radhakrishnan, supported by the National Democratic Alliance, was elected as the 15th Vice President of India. Radhakrishnan emerged victorious over the INDIA bloc's candidate, Justice B Sudershan Reddy, with a margin of 152 votes. The Vice Presidential elections, conducted on Tuesday, witnessed a high voter turnout, with 767 out of 781 MPs casting their votes, amounting to an impressive 98.20% participation rate.

Radhakrishnan secured 452 of the first preference votes, contrasting sharply with Reddy's tally of 300. A total of fifteen votes were declared invalid. Rajya Sabha general secretary, PC Mody, confirmed these results during a press conference, noting that 13 MPs abstained from the voting process. Prominent abstentions included members from Biju Janata Dal, Bharath Rashtra Samithi, Shiromani Akali Dal, and one independent MP.

The election to fill the Vice President's post became necessary following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, 2025, due to health concerns. Radhakrishnan, who served as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, and prior to that as Governor of Jharkhand, brings a wealth of political experience from his tenure in various governmental roles including time as a BJP member of parliament and leadership within multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

