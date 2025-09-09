Primacy of Land Forces: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Highlights India's Strategic Edge

In a compelling address, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi highlighted the critical role of land forces in modern warfare, particularly within the Indian context. Addressing the All India Management Association's 52nd National Management Convention, Gen Dwivedi spoke candidly about India's strategic military priorities.

Gen Dwivedi emphasized the sustained importance of land forces in ensuring victory, particularly given India's unique geopolitical challenges with neighboring nations like China and Pakistan. He suggested that despite technological advancements, land dominance remains a decisive asset, aligning his views with recent international dialogue on military strategy.

Moreover, he elaborated on the changing nature of warfare and the imperative for India to integrate cutting-edge technologies and self-reliance in defense procurement. Through initiatives such as Operation Sindoor, he underscored a holistic government approach to military operations without formal war declarations, promoting national industrial collaboration to meet evolving defense needs.