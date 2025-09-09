Primacy of Land Forces: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Highlights India's Strategic Edge
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasized the prevailing importance of land forces in India's military strategy, underlining their role in achieving victory. Speaking at a national convention, he also touched upon the challenges from neighboring countries, transformative changes, and the necessity of self-reliance in defense technology.
- Country:
- India
In a compelling address, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi highlighted the critical role of land forces in modern warfare, particularly within the Indian context. Addressing the All India Management Association's 52nd National Management Convention, Gen Dwivedi spoke candidly about India's strategic military priorities.
Gen Dwivedi emphasized the sustained importance of land forces in ensuring victory, particularly given India's unique geopolitical challenges with neighboring nations like China and Pakistan. He suggested that despite technological advancements, land dominance remains a decisive asset, aligning his views with recent international dialogue on military strategy.
Moreover, he elaborated on the changing nature of warfare and the imperative for India to integrate cutting-edge technologies and self-reliance in defense procurement. Through initiatives such as Operation Sindoor, he underscored a holistic government approach to military operations without formal war declarations, promoting national industrial collaboration to meet evolving defense needs.
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal Urges Indian Industry to Embrace Self-Reliance Amid Import Challenges
Gujarat Assembly Applauds Operation Sindoor and GST Reforms
Gujarat Assembly Lauds Modi's Striking Success in Operation Sindoor
ISRO's Role in Operation Sindoor: A Leap in Space Defense
India’s Strength Lies in Unity and Self-Reliance: Piyush Goyal at EEPC Awards